Rock Report 2/2/2021

For the first time ever Evan Rachel Wood has named her abuser. Wood has detailed her past with sexual abuse and domestic violence in multiple interviews over the years stating that it occurred when she was 18. Many speculated that based on the timeframe of her abuse that Marilyn Manson, her boyfriend at that time of her life was the abuser. Until yesterday she hadn’t said who her abuser was. On Evan Rachel Wood’s Instagram yesterday she announced that Brian Warner also know as Marilyn Manson was her abuser. Since her announcement four other woman came forward saying that Manson had abused them as well. As of this moment in time Manson hasn’t responded to the allegations. —THE ACCUSATION— —FULL STORY—
Hopefully this isn’t a sign of things to come but following the cancellation of the U.K’s Glastonbury Festival, now Coachella and Stagecoach, two festivals that were set to occur in April of this year, in California, have also been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. —DOCTOR’S ORDER—
The departure of Noah Wieland from Suspect208 wasn’t that long ago, however he has already been replaced. Suspect208 have just released a new song with new vocalist Cody Houston, called Nicotine which is available via digital outlets now. Suspect208’s two remaining original members are the sons of G’N’R’s Slash and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo. —NICOTINE VIDEO—
