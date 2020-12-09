Rock Report 12/9/2020

Nandi Bushell, the 10 year old that beat Dave Grohl in a drum battle is at it again. This time she caught the eye of UK rockers Muse with her Bass cover of their song Hysteria. You can see the video and Muse’s response on Nandi Bushell’s twitter. —BUSHELL’S TWITTER—
Even rockstars have to be creative celebrating their birthday in these Gary Busey times. Corey Taylor just turned 47 and instead of having some huge bash, he released a video for a track off his solo CMFT album called Everybody Dies on My Birthday. The video is available on YouTube now. He also released his own signature coffee blend called CMFT Private Blend wich is available now from Menottis dot com. —BIRTHDAY DEMISE— —STAY UP ON CMFT—
And to continue with their holiday offerings Metallica are rereleasing six of their albums on new colored vinyl. They are remastering their first four albums for the rerelease and adding the Black album and Hardwired to Self Destruct to round out the six new colored vinyl. The six albums will be available exclusively at Walmart. —PREORDER HERE—
