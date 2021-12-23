Rock Report 12/23/21

It’s always interesting to see how much personal items from your favorite rockers will fetch, and if you’ve got some money burning a hole in your pocket after the holidays, you might consider bidding on items from the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, including two limited-edition pieces of Gene Simmons artwork and a signed Ozzy Osbourne knee-length black coat.
The auction will take place in coordination of Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 30, with additional items of interest from Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, Chris Cornell, Joni Mitchell, Bono, Tom Petty, BTS, Chris Stapleton, Harry Styles and more.
Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, played a show the other night in San Francisco, Calif. with his band OTTTO. The show was part of a series of events to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Metallica.
Trujillo plays bass in OTTTO, and is joined by vocalist Bryan Noah Ferretti and Patrick “Triko” Chavez on the drums. The trio played this past Saturday (Dec. 18) at a venue called the Chapel, and shared the bill with Taipei Houston — featuring the sons of Lars Ulrich — and a Georgia-based group called Bastardane, as part of Metallica’s “San Francisco Takeover.”
ZZ Top just got paid! Their catalog has been sold for approximately $50 million to BMG and KKR. BMG is a global music company while KKR is a global investment firm.
The band’s catalog is extensive and the purchase includes their publishing catalog, their income from recorded royalties, as well as performance royalties.
ZZ Top has been releasing music since 1971 and has released a total of 15 albums together.