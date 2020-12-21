Rock Report 12/21/2020

Cage The Elephant are kicking off the new year with a charity streaming concert. The concert is January 30th and tickets are on sale now at nugs dot tv. Money raised with the Cage the Elephant show is going to Bread & Roses an organization that provides free live music to people that don’t have the ability to easily experience it. —STREAMING SHOW TICKETS—
The Pretty Reckless dropped the video for their new song 25 over the weekend. 25 is the latest track off their new album Death by rock and roll. The video shows The Pretty Reckless front woman Taylor Momsen performing in a swanky nightclub. The video for 25 is available on youtube now. The new album Death by Rock and Roll is due out on February 12th. —WATCH THE 25 VIDEO HERE—
Beartooth are currently working on their next studio album which will be their fourth. To tide their fans over they released a remixed and remastered version of their second album, 2016’s Aggressive. You can pick up the redone Beathtooth album now via digital outlets. —NEW ALBUM LINKS—
