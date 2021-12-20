Rock Report 12/20/21

Evanescence have digitally released a cover of The Beatles’ iconic track “Across the Universe” from the album Let it Be. You can listen to their rendition of the song below.
Evanescence first performed “Across the Universe” in 2018 on the Synthesis World Tour. They added the studio recording of the cover to the deluxe version of their latest LP, The Bitter Truth. Now, it’s available across all streaming platforms in the form of a single.
Slipknot’s follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind should be out around March or April of 2022. That’s according to the latest estimate from lead vocalist Corey Taylor, who shared the approximate timetable and more during a Dec. 16 appearance on HardDrive Radio.
The upcoming LP, Slipknot’s seventh, is set to be mixed by Joe Barresi, the same engineer who mixed WANYK and 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter and has worked with Judas Priest, Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden and more. Last month, Slipknot released “The Chapeltown Rag,” their first new song since WANYK.
Classic rock guitarist and English singer-songwriter Eric Clapton emerged victorious in a recent lawsuit against a widow who tried to sell a bootleg Clapton CD owned by her late husband on eBay, as Rolling Stone and several other music outlets reported this week.
The suit seems like a reactionary move from the 76-year-old Clapton, who lately appears intent on alienating a portion of his fans by refusing to play shows where COVID-19 vaccination is required and calling pandemic safety rules “propaganda.” The musician known as “Slowhand” recently aligned with fellow singer Van Morrison in that regard.