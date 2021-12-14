Rock Report 12-14-21

Due to “unforeseen medical circumstances,” the Foo Fighters had to cancel their scheduled appearance at the Formula 1 championship race in Abu Dhabi, which was scheduled for Dec. 12.
The race, which was won by driver Max Verstappen, was held at the Yas Marina Circuit and, through social media, the venue informed spectators that the legendary rock group would not be performing for the aforementioned reason. Additionally, a statement from the Foo Fighters read, “The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events.”
A synthwave act called Priest that features two former members of the Tobias Forge-led rockers Ghost have signed a deal with Cleopatra Records and released a new single titled “A Signal in the Noise.”
The band formed after Forge was sued by four ex-Ghost “Nameless Ghouls.” Fellow former Ghost member Martin Persner has a group called Magna Carta Cartel.
Papa Roach have just announced the first leg of their North American “Kill the Noise” tour which features special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves and is set to begin in 2022.
The 21-date jaunt kicks off on March 1 in Anaheim, California and will traverse the U.S. and Canada before coming to a close in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 30, after which Papa Roach will head south of the border for a festival appearance in Monterrey, Mexico without the two support bands.