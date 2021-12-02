Rock Report 12-02-21

Motley Crue have just inked a mega money deal with BMG. The iconic band reportedly sold their full catalogue to the music company for approximately $150 million.
The band’s entire release history was part of the deal, spanning from their 1981 debut Too Fast to Love through 2008’s Saints of Los Angeles. Live albums and compilations, several of which have gone platinum, are also included in the nine-figure agreement.
Marvel and Iron Maiden have joined forces for some swell holiday gifts for heavy-metal loving comic fans. Senjutsu Eddie with Wolverine? Deadpool as a Stranger In a Strange Land? Yup.
Just in time to make it under the tree (supply chain willing) Marvel/Maiden have put out an assortment of apparel that highlight iconic Marvel characters and the notorious Eddie.
Five Finger Death Punch are currently working on their ninth album and singer Ivan Moody has shared a teaser clip of new music straight from the mixing console inside the studio.
As for what’s in store on this next record is anyone’s guess, but for now fans can sink their teeth into a 17-second clip Moody shared on his personal Instagram page.