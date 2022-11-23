Rock Report 11/23/22 – Pantera, The Black Crowes, and Staind !

PANTERA has added nine shows to its spring/summer 2023 European tour. As previously reported, the reformed band — featuring PANTERA’s surviving members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown along with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante — will headline a number of major festivals across North America, South America and Europe and stage some of their own headline concerts.

Shortly after THE BLACK CROWES launched into “Stare It Cold”, in Austraila the other night, a large man attempted to run across the stage from the right side, Singer Chris Robinson raised his microphone stand and swung it in the man’s direction but was unable to make contact. The man then made it to the left side of the stage, where he got into a brief scuffle with one of the roadies before Rich removed his guitar and used it to pound the man just above the chest, forcing him to jump off.

Mike Mushok has confirmed to the “Talk Toomey” podcast that STAIND is completing a new studio LP for a 2023 release. Speaking about the band’s plans for the coming months, the guitarist said: “STAIND is finishing up an album, actually. That’ll be out next year. And I think there’s some shows that’ll be next year as well.