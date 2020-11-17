Rock Report 11/17/2020

Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell recently had neck surgery that required the temporary removal of his voice box. Doctors had to remove his voicebox to fix some crushed discs in the singers neck. As Farrell said in a recent interview “the surgery was successful and now I am a quarter inch taller and twice as attractive to my wife.” —FULL STORY—
Evanescence have announced details of their live stream event. The event will be Evanescences first virtual show. Slated to take place on December 4th from Rock Falcon Studios in Nashville. The event will feature the first live performances of songs from the bands forth coming album The Bitter Truth and will also include fan favorites. Tickets are on sale now at evanescence live dot com. —LIVE STREAM TICKETS—
Wolfgang Van Halen honored his father yesterday with his debut solo single called Distance. It was accompanied by a video of Eddie Van Halen in home videos playing with Wolfgang over the years. Proceeds from the song will be donated to Eddie Van Halen’s favorite charity, the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. Distance is available now via digital outlets. —SOURCE ARTICLE— —DISTANCE VIDEO—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes