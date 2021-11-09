      Weather Alert

Rock Report 11-09-21

Nov 9, 2021 @ 8:20am
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Evanescence’s Amy Lee teamed up on stage Nov. 5 to cover Linkin Park’s “Heavy.” The show at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, kicked off the Evanescence and Halestorm U.S. co-headlining tour.
Evanescence and Halestorm first toured together in 2012. They’re currently touring the U.S. together throughout November and December.

Metallica is celebrating 40 years together by releasing a limited-edition ring. Only 40 of the rings, made of silver and brass and hand-numbered one through 40, will be made. You can view a photo of the ring below.

The face of the rings, made by Silver Luthier, feature the number 40 with part of the the iconic “M” logo struck through the zero in raised brass. One side will display the years 1981 and 2021, also separated by the logo.

The limited-edition rings will go on sale Monday, Nov. 8, at nine in the morning (Pacific Time).

Green Day inch closer toward a sound mostly devoid of punk indicators on “Holy Toledo!,” a new song the Billie Joe Armstrong-led rockers released on Friday (Nov. 5).

The tune, which comes from the soundtrack to the movie Mark, Mary & Some Other People, finds the band channeling an aesthetic gleaned from the mod revival and the Motown sound — especially in bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool’s lockstep rhythms that recall new-wavers The Jam or singer Phil Collins’ cover of The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love.” Armstrong is no stranger to digging into the sounds of early rock ‘n’ roll, previously teaming with Norah Jones on their Everly Brothers-indebted Foreverly collab album.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On