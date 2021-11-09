Rock Report 11-09-21

The face of the rings, made by Silver Luthier, feature the number 40 with part of the the iconic “M” logo struck through the zero in raised brass. One side will display the years 1981 and 2021, also separated by the logo.
The limited-edition rings will go on sale Monday, Nov. 8, at nine in the morning (Pacific Time).
Green Day inch closer toward a sound mostly devoid of punk indicators on “Holy Toledo!,” a new song the Billie Joe Armstrong-led rockers released on Friday (Nov. 5).
The tune, which comes from the soundtrack to the movie Mark, Mary & Some Other People, finds the band channeling an aesthetic gleaned from the mod revival and the Motown sound — especially in bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool’s lockstep rhythms that recall new-wavers The Jam or singer Phil Collins’ cover of The Supremes’ “You Can’t Hurry Love.” Armstrong is no stranger to digging into the sounds of early rock ‘n’ roll, previously teaming with Norah Jones on their Everly Brothers-indebted Foreverly collab album.