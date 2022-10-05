Rock Report 10/5/22 – Lamb Of God, Tool, and Ghost !

Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe has finally hit the big time. The vocalist was recently featured on the Weather Channel to talk about his environmental conservation efforts in the forests of Ecuador. Blythe, along with his friend Carlos, both appeared on the Weather Channel’s Pattern Show, talking about sustainability and how Blythe was able to raise the money to buy and conserve land in Ecuador by joining Cameo.

A few months ago, 9-year-old Maya Neelakantan graced us with her guitar cover of Tool’s Fear Inoculum track “7empest,” which went viral. Her rendition was so impressive that Adam Jones himself has gifted her a signed Gibson Signature 1979 Les Paul Custom guitar as a token of his admiration. Neelakantan’s father took to the Tool Reddit page to share the news, stating that it was the best moment of his daughter’s life.

NHL 23, the latest professional hockey video game from EA Sports (developed by EA Vancouver) features a soundtrack that is absolutely dominated by rock and metal artists, including Ghost, Korn, Gojira and a lot, lot more. Check out the complete track list for NHL 23 at 95WIILROCK.COM