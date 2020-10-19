Rock Report 10/19/2020

AC/DC recorded their highest debut on the Billboard Mainstream rock charts with their new single Shot In The Dark. The tune came in at number 5 for it’s first showing on the charts. Shot In The Dark is the first single off AC/DC’s new album Power Up. —HIGH ON THE CHARTS—
Fozzy’s 2017 album Judas was their most popular album and tour to date. To celebrate the band is planning a livestream event on November 14th It will feature a live performance, a documentary about the start of the Judas tour that found Fozzy doing three different shows in three different time zones. For ticket info go to Fozzy dot Veeps dot com. —TICKETS—
Lzzy Hale has been keeping busy. She’s been writing new Halestorm songs with her bandmates and admits to having plenty of songs ready to go. The new songs may even go in a different direction for Halestorm because, as she said in a new interview, “‘What maybe was something that I thought was maybe too far of a left turn, or too cheesy to put into a song? Well let me try it! Let me risk it.’” She has also been hosting AXS TV’s A Year in Music show which airs on Sundays on AXS TV. —MORE DETAILS—