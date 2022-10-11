Rock Report 10/11/22 – AC/DC, Godsmack, and Slipknot!

A must-have AC/DC collector’s item is now available for order through the Royal Australian Mint: a series of AC/DC commemorative coins celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary. As the world’s arguably greatest rock band turns a half century old in 2023, the motherland has decided to honor them on some pretty bad-ass looking (uncirculated) coins. The coins are crafted to look like a vinyl album, with either the AC/DC logo, or a noteworthy musical reminder of the band’s albums.

Social media has become hit or miss over the last several years since it’s really become popular. Some people hate it and find it toxic, while others find it to be a fun or useful tool. Godsmack frontman Sully Erna has posted on his personal Instagram for the first time in several months, and explained why he took a break from it. Check out why over at 95WIILROCK.com