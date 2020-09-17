Rock Report 09/17/2020

Mastodon are celebrating the release of their new Medium Rarities compilation album with a cooking show. You can watch Chef Troyardee over on youtube make a vinyl pizza. It’s very colorful and as the good chef is fond of saying It’s OK to make mistakes. —THAT’S A SPICY MEATBALL—
Prepare your earholes for another new one from Deftones. The band announced recently that they would be releasing another tune off their anticipated new album Ohms, tomorrow. The new tune is called Genesis and if you want a taste you can check out the teaser for it on Deftones youtube page. —JUST A TASTE—
According to an Instagram post Kid Rock has some big plans for 2021. He stated in the post that he would be releasing a documentary about his career and would be hitting the road on one last monster tour. Whether that means he’ll be hanging up the microphone or only doing smaller shows after that, only Kid Rock knows the real answer. —STRAIGHT FROM THE HORSES MOUTH—