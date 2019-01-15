Rob Zombie finishes shooting Devil’s Rejects sequel “3 From Hell”

Rob Zombie’s 2019 is coming together quite nicely. Not only is there a new album on the horizon, but Zombie’s highly anticipated 3 From Hell film is now finished and is expected to arrive later this year.

Zombie confirmed that the movie was done with a new Instagram post celebrating the completion of his film trilogy. The post features three separate images, with Zombie explaining, “It took awhile to complete the trilogy but we did it. Top pic is shooting House of 1000 Corpses in 2001 – shooting The Devil’s Rejects in 2004 and finally shooting 3 From Hell in 2018. Quite a Fucking journey to say the least.” Among the series of hashtags Zombie added were: #houseof1000corpses #thedevilsrejects #threefromhell #robzombie #sherimoonzombie #billmoseley #sidhaig #dannytrejo #richardbrake #jeffdanielphillips #karenblack #leslieeasterbrook #williamforsythe #freethethree #freebaby.

At present, there is no release date for 3 From Hell, but Zombie has been whetting the appetite of his horror film fans by showcasing a trailer tease for the film at his concerts.

Stay tuned to see what comes next in the adventures of Baby, Otis and Captain Spaulding. And look for Rob Zombie and his band returning to the road for a few U.S. festivals and a European tour coming in late spring and summer.