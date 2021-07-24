Ride With Us Sunday! Kickstands Up at 10am at Jesse Oaks!

Join us for our weekly rides with House of Harley.
FREE to ride! ALL bikes welcome! Just show up and ride! Sign up to win a tent camping site for the 81st Sturgis Rally!
Tom Kief from the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show will be broadcasting (and riding) again this year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This year is the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and Tom’s 7th year broadcasting from the Full Throttle Saloon & Pappy Hoel Campground. Get all the details about our Sturgis trip HERE. Thanks to Jesse James Spirits.
Rides leaving from Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake. Kickstands up at 10am:
Saturday 7/31 – to DWIGHT HOUSE for the after party (Noon to 2pm) FINAL EVENT BEFORE STURGIS. WINNER WILL BE CHOSEN HERE. NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN!
Sunday 8/22 – to STUDIO HOTRODS ROADHOUSE for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Sunday 8/29 – to CHOPPERS for the after party (11am to 1pm)
Sunday 9/5 – to JESSE OAKS for the after party (Noon to 2pm)
Rides leaving/returning House Of Harley-Davidson (times TBA):
Saturday 8/21 – FIREFIGHTER/MFD-JFI RIDE
Saturday 9/4 – (DETAILS TBD)