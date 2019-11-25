My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
At the Irish Mill on Friday night for the 5:01 Club Party we decided that since I always talk out of my ass it was Eddie’s turn to talk out of my ass. It’s like we’re 12 years old. Eddie is on the air using a microphone by my butt. I don’t know… it made sense at the time.
He is alive!!! We ran into “Elvis” on Friday night at 58 Below in Kenosha. It was surreal. Kind of felt like we were in a Quentin Tarantino film.
Never wave to a friend when someone is looking for contestants for a silly contest at a public event…. you will end up in the contest…
… … … but at least I won!
The world of rock lost a true radio legend last night. My good friend Mark The Shark passed away at home peacefully after battling an illness. Mark spent time rocking the airwaves in Milwaukee, Chicago and Pensacola. We loved the time he spent with us at 95 WIIL ROCK. Anyone who was lucky enough to meet Shark liked him instantly, and being around him would always put you in a great mood. Mark WAS the party wherever he went. He was goofy in the best of ways. I will miss hearing his epic set of pipes on the air! RIP Shark.
