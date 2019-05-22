Once long ago when Metallica was still new they wanted to call their first album ‘Metal Up Your Ass’! Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be because their manager at the time convinced them that retailers and record labels wouldn’t respond well to an album with that name.

Cliff Burton soon after hearing this was heard to say (and I paraphrase) “Fuck the fuckers, let’s Kill ’em all”

To which Lars said “Kill ’em all that’s a good album name”

And so, Kill’em All was born and tonight’s #Midnightallica is from that retitled album and it is Seek and Destroy!