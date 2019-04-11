#Midnightallica Tonight is a cover kinda night, or rather a collaboration kinda night. For #Midnightallica got one where they teamed up with Ray Davies of The Kinks for a rendition of The Kinks classic You Really Got Me. ButterysmoothcollaborationmidnightallicaRay Davies SHARE RELATED CONTENT 10 o’clock Rock Block #TomTube – Wednesday 04/10/19 COMING SOON! 420 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Dead Original – Fade to Light Local H in #StudioEast! Uncle Ted coming to the fair but not without Controversy!