Megadeth’s David Ellefson releases new single to benefit COVID-19 relief in Italy
Chiaki Nozu/WireImage
Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has released a new single to raise money for COVID-19 relief in Italy.
The track, titled “Simple Truth,” is available now for download via Ellefson’s Bandcamp page. It’ll be out on all digital platforms next Friday, April 17.
Along with Ellefson, “Simple Truth” features vocals from Thom Hazaert, and guitar and drums from Italian musicians Andy Martongelli and Paolo Caridi.
Meanwhile, Ellefson has been videoconferencing free music lessons amid the COVID-19 pandemic through his David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation. Other artists who are contributing to the program include Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro, Anthrax‘s Frank Bello, ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, and Five Finger Death Punch‘s Chris Kael.
For more info, visit EllefsonYouthMusicFoundation.org.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.