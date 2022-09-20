LOOK AT THIS PLACE!

THE 2023 “95 WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW – CABIN FEVER GETAWAY” TO THE ALL-INCLUSIVE Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Dominican Republic.

7 NIGHTS – JANUARY 2023 (January 14th to 22nd)

“ALL-INCLUSIVE” – EVERYTHING IS INCLUDED; AIRFARE, ALL YOUR MEALS, ALL YOUR DRINKS & MORE!

*7 nights at Margaritaville Island Reserve, Cap Cana. A five-star resort

*All meals & snacks… INCLUDED!

*Drinks from a selection of domestic and international premium brands INCLUDED!

*Two swimming pools, and a swim up pool bar

*Six restaurants including JWB Steakhouse, Frank & Lola’s Italian, Asian, Landshark Brewery & Grill and more

*Three bars/lounges

*24-hour room service INCLUDED

*Concert with Jim & Justin of Modern Day Romeos.

*Morning Show daily live broadcasts (taunt your friends back home)

*Private 95 WIIL ROCK exclusive events.

*Roundtrip non-stop charter air to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

*Airport transfers in Punta Cana between the airport and resort

*Spa

*Daily and nightly activity program with live music

*Fitness Center

*Non-motorized water sports: kayak, snorkeling gear, and stand-up paddle boards

*Gratuities included

GET TRIP DETAILS AND BOOK ON-LINE HERE or CALL TRAVEL LEADERS AT 833-T-L-TRIPS.

DO NOT WAIT! THIS TRIP WILL SELL OUT! SPACE IS VERY LIMITED!

AND…. KEEP LISTENING FOR THE JET TO FLY OVER. BE CALLER 10 WHEN IT DOES TO QUALIFY TO WIN A TRIP FOR 2. (JET STARTS SOON)

THANKS TO: TRAVEL LEADERS & FUN JET VACATIONS