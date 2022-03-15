      Weather Alert

Guinness Book Of World Records! Skittles or Chips??? VOTE NOW!!!

Mar 15, 2022 @ 6:03am

Stino has decided that she is going to have Tom attempt to get in to the Guinness Book Of World Records every week until he gets in.  Here are her 2 options for him to try this Friday (3/18) morning on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show:

Most Potato Chips Eaten In One Minute.  Amery, Wisconsin, United States / December 12, 2016. Travis Mizejewski ate 27 potato chips in one minute.

Fastest Time To Open Bag Of Skittles And Sort Them By Color. Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, England / September 2, 2015 Ollie W. opened a bag of Skittles and sorted them by color in 16.13 seconds.

Which should he attempt this Friday?  VOTE NOW in this Facebook post:

Connect With Us Listen To Us On