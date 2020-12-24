FLOTD is Yvonne from Ingleside
FLOTD is Yvonne from Ingleside!
Occupation? I drive for Uber
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss, I Prevail
Hobbies? Watching horror movies, and crafting
Favorite position? Doggie
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tom and Emily morning show you guys rock
Favorite food? Chinese
What’s a weird fact you know? I don’t know any
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? England
Give us a backhanded compliment… I wish Eddie was back
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Bend my thumb back to my wrist
Most embarrassing moment? I had to f*rt and when I did I p**ped my pants
ALL TIME favorite song? City on fire by theory of a feadman
Turn ons? Beards and humor
Turn offs? Deadbeats