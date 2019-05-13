FLOTD is SKYLER from UNION GROVE

Name? Skylar

Age? 33

Job? Nimco Controls

Married/Single? I can never tell

Kids? One 6 year old awesome son!

Hobbies? Cars, car shows, tattoos, hiking, collecting 80s toys , fishing ,camping, concerts..bunch of stuff

Favorite WIIL ROCK band? Volbeat

What’s your favorite position? All of em

Cocktail of choice? Beam and coke

Favorite 90’s song? What I got by Sublime

Favorite Curse Word? Turd Holster

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Strut naked thru summerfest and not get arrested

Turn ons? Tattoos, a nice butt, and definitely a chill attitude

Turn Offs? Control Freaks, Stalkers

FMK (Tom, Emily, Eddie): I’ll F you all