FLOTD is SKYLER from UNION GROVE

Name? Skylar
Age? 33
Job? Nimco Controls
Married/Single? I can never tell
Kids? One 6 year old awesome son!
Hobbies? Cars, car shows, tattoos, hiking, collecting 80s toys , fishing ,camping, concerts..bunch of stuff
Favorite WIIL ROCK band? Volbeat
What’s your favorite position? All of em
Cocktail of choice? Beam and coke
Favorite 90’s song? What I got by Sublime
Favorite Curse Word? Turd Holster
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Strut naked thru summerfest and not get arrested
Turn ons? Tattoos, a nice butt, and definitely a chill attitude
Turn Offs? Control Freaks, Stalkers
FMK (Tom, Emily, Eddie): I’ll F you all