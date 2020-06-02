FLOTD is Sara from Carol Stream
Occupation? Triumph Higher Education
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment
Hobbies? I like to play with my hair color
Favorite position? That’s naughty
Cocktails with a celebrity? Whiskey with Janice Joplin
Favorite food? All the Carbs
Favorite 90’s song? 2001 but Romeo by Basement Jaxx
Most embarrassing moment? I got my period for the very first time today on a water slide when I was 11.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Skinny dipping in a closed apartment complex pool that I didn’t live at.
Turn ons? Clean nails and hands
Turn offs? Dirty Hands and nails
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? I would run away with Emily and never look back.