FLOTD is Perry from Twin Lakes!
Occupation? Machine shop
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Drumming, kayaking, drinking, carpentry.
Favorite position? Kentucky Snow Plow
Cocktails with a celebrity? Dave Chappelle
Favorite food? Aged porterhouse with asperrygus and sweet potatoes
Favorite movie? King of New York
What’s a weird fact you know? Pickled beets have probiotics in themOhio
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? the equator
Most embarrassing moment? Swimming in white shorts
ALL TIME favorite song? Cemetary gates
Turn ons? Bootay
Turn offs? No bootay