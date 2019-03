FLOTD is Patrick from Winnie Cooper!

Where do you work? Schaumburg, IL

Relationship status? Married + 3 awesome miniature humans

Hobbies? I play the guitar for Winne Cooper!

Cocktail of choice? Seltzer water

Favorite position? Flying through the air like an elephant

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Took all the butter from the butter dish @ Denny’s

Turn ons? Happy wife

Turn offs? Angry wife

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie