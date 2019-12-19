FLOTD is Mike from Silver Lake
Occupation? Complex Painting. Project Manger/Marketing
Relationship status? Single + 5 kids
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Metallica
Hobbies? No time for hobbies, see above! (5 kids, single)
Favorite position? Reverse cowgirl
Cocktails with a celebrity? Bacardi and Coke with Scarlett Johansson
Favorite food? Surf and turf
Most embarrassing moment? Having sex with my girlfriend and my 70 something year grandma walked in, seconds before……well you know
Craziest thing thing you’ve ever done? Got married and had kids… what the hell was I thinking?!
Turn ons? Bedroom eyes, tattoos, a flick of the tongue, naughty librarian glasses on a beautiful woman and cleavage!!!
Turn offs? Women with man hands, big women (sorry, I know they need loving too) light weights and women who refuse to give Greg Evigan
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; Sorry Eddie