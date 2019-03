FLOTD is Lorelei from Waukegan!

Occupation? Starbucks

Relationship status? In a poly relationship

Hobbies? Cars and video games

Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Became a woman, by cis standards

Favorite position? Tied up getting it from the back

Turn ons? Being respected, use of proper pronouns

Turn offs? Douchebaggery

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Tom; K Emily