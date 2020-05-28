FLOTD is Kim, Tom’s Better Half
Occupation: Training to be an electrician at Century Kitchen & Bath, still making cupcakes for wedding from time to time
Relationship Status: Totally Smitten with the morning show host at 95 WIIL Rock
Hobbies: Creating Food Art, Making Fun Cocktails and Dressing Up for Theme Days
(Princess Leia on May the 4th!)
Cocktails with a celebrity: Wine with Tom Kief (He’s a BFD)
Favorite Food: Tom’s French Onion Chicken
Favorite 90s song: Too many to choose from
Most Embarrassing Moment: None really come to mind
Craziest thing you’ve ever done: Fill in on the Morning Show
Turn Ons: Great sense of humor, sparkling eyes, sense of adventure
Turn Offs: Liars and Cheaters
FMK: F Tom (currently), Mai Tais with Emily, Keeping it real with Eddie