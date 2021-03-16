FLOTD is Kandi from Waukegan
Occupation? Airline
Relationship status? Taken
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Crushing on Greta Van Fleet atm
Hobbies? Painting, arts and crafts
Favorite position? I don’t kiss & tell
Cocktails with a celebrity? Quintin Tarantino
Favorite food? Tacos
Favorite movie? Clockwork Orange
What’s a weird fact you know? A chef’s tall hat (officially known as a “toque”) is traditionally made with 100 pleats, meant to represent the 100 ways to cook an egg.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Private island
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? I can make The Predator sound
Most embarrassing moment? Bold of you to have assumed I’ve peaked!
ALL TIME favorite song? Way too hard to choose
Turn ons? Well groomed long beards, tattoos
Turn offs? Ungroomed nose hairs