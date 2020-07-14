FLOTD is Joe from Lake Villa
FLOTD is Joe from Lake Villa!
Occupation? Two Men and a Truck
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Linkin Park
Hobbies? I play drums, video games and go fishing with my son
Favorite position? You’ll find out on the third date
Cocktails with a celebrity? Chester Bennington
Favorite food? Deep dish pizza
Turn ons? Intelligence, good sense of humor, pregnant/moms
Turn offs? Leaning too far left or right, bad hygiene
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Stino 4 life