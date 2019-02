Occupation? MOSH Relationship status? Committed Hobbies? Yoga, kayaking, crafting Fav WIIL Rock band? Korn and Tool Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Bungee jumping Favorite position? Top Turn ons? Deep voice, nice back, nice lips Turn offs? Greasy hair and bad teeth FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie

FLOTD is Jennifer from Genoa City!

RELATED CONTENT

FLOTD is Lauren from Lake in the Hills

ROYAL BLISS concert in your house… auction for St Baldricks!

Web Wednesday – Breaking Benjamin

#Midnightallica

10 o’clock Rock Block

420 Hit of the Day – Fever 333 – One Of Us