FLOTD is Janie from Elgin
FLOTD is Janie from Elgin!
Occupation? Split Endz Salon and Spa/ Century 21
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Seether
Hobbies? Music and riding my motorcycle
Favorite position? All of them
Cocktails with a celebrity? Vodka shots with Shaun Morgan or Keanu Reeves
Favorite food? Mexican
Most embarrassing moment? Broke my front tooth at my 40th birthday party
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Too many to list
Turn ons? Beautiful smiles and strong arms
Turn offs? Conceded and twisted socks
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie