FLOTD is Janie from Elgin
FLOTD is Janie from Elgin!
Occupation? Split Endz/Century 21
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Seether
Hobbies? Riding my bike and listening to live music
Favorite position? On top and in control
Cocktails with a celebrity? Shaun Morgan/Keanu Reeves
Favorite food? Mexican/Italian
Favorite movie? Bridesmaids
What’s a weird fact you know? People will always judge a book by its cover
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? North Carolina
Give us a backhanded compliment… Lol you guys make me laugh I got nothing
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? The Robot
Most embarrassing moment? Breaking a tooth and losing a shoe at my 40th BirthdaY party
ALL TIME favorite song? No Jesus Christ (Seether)
Turn ons? Strong arms/funny/good hygiene
Turn offs? Arrogant, rude, bad teeth
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie