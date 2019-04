FLOTD is Jacquelyn from Bensenville

Occupation? Sign Works

Relationship status? Single

Hobbies? Concerts

Favorite band? Artifas

Cocktail of choice? Hard Green Tea

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Drove several hours to a concert, unplanned

Turn ons? Loyalty

Turn offs? Cockiness

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Too scared to answer this lol