FLOTD is Hayle from Racine!
Occupation? Cleaning company
Relationship status? In a relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Metallica, five finger, shinedown, disturbed, honestly any band that will make me play the air drums
Hobbies? Listening to wiil rock while cleaning or basically doing anything
Favorite position? CEO;)
Cocktails with a celebrity? M. Shadows
Favorite movie? Hellboy 1 & 2
What’s a weird fact you know? Spider webs were once used as bandages
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? reland or scotland because everyone there are loud and fun
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Make my elbow bend the opposite direction
Most embarrassing moment? Probably p*ssing my pants in front of my friends because my boyfriend scared the ever loving sh*t out of me
ALL TIME favorite song? Voodoo by godsmack
Turn ons? Light
Turn offs? Light….i know i know im a jokester