FLOTD is Emily from Caledonia

FLOTD is Emily from Caledonia

Occupation? School bus driver + artist 
Relationship status? In a happy, committed relationship! 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Marilyn Manson and Ghost 
Hobbies? Photography, modeling, going to concerts, volunteer work with animals and children
Cocktail of choice? Beer- IPA; Alcohol- Gin martini, dirty! 
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Fought breast cancer and won! 
Turn ons? Intelligence, creativity and someone who makes me laugh! 
Turn offs? Close mindedness, attention seekers, drama junkies, cowards and liars! 
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? I am choosing not to participate;) 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Three Lock Box Is Here! Trapt in Studio East 4/13/19 Trapt LIVE in #StudioEast Tantric LIVE in #StudioEast #Midnightallica 10 o’clock Rock Block
Comments