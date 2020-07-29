FLOTD is Eddie from Kenosha
Occupation? Post office
Relationship status? Divorced
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Asking Alexandria/In This Moment
Hobbies? softball, weight lifting, and writing (p.s. Google my book, it’s called The Last Kings of Elysium)
Favorite position? All of them
Cocktails with a celebrity? Vodka red bull with the Rock
Favorite food? Steak
Favorite 90’s song? Enter Sandman by Metallica
Most embarrassing moment? Finding out my friends painted a penis on my car and not realizing it until the fourth or fifth honk I got in traffic
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Got married
Turn ons? Knowing the difference between their, there, and they’re
Turn offs? Not using your turn signal
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie