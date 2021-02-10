FLOTD is Chris from Racine
Occupation? Some welding job
Relationship status? Divorced
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Ghost
Hobbies? Motorcycles, raw denim, making beer, photography
Favorite position? The butter churner
Cocktails with a celebrity? Adam Savage
Favorite food? Tacos
Favorite movie? The Gentlemen
What’s a weird fact you know? Sticking feathers up your butt does not make you a chicken…
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Arizona
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Lick my own ear
Most embarrassing moment? My dog walking in the bedroom and farting while I was bumping uglies.
ALL TIME favorite song? I’m with stupid – Static-X
Turn ons? Mental disorders, small boobs, tattoos
Turn offs? Smoking weed all day