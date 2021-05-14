FLOTD is Cheyanne from Lake Geneva
Occupation? Childcare
Relationship status? Getting married this year!
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Fozzy
Hobbies? Watching wrestling, drinking wine & working out
Favorite position? In bed…asleep lol
Cocktails with a celebrity? Chris Jericho, got to have a little bit of the bubbly!
Most embarrassing moment? Bending over and ripping my dress open
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Having kids
Turn ons? Housekeeping, goodness, good cook
Turn offs? Someone pushing their beliefs on me