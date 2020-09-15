      Breaking News
FLOTD is Anthony from Kenosha

Sep 15, 2020 @ 8:33am

FLOTD is Anthony from Kenosha!

Occupation? 5-0
Relationship status? In a relationship
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Jackyl

Hobbies? Golf
Favorite position? Sleeping
Cocktails with a celebrity? Steve Harvey
Favorite food? Crab
What’s a weird fact you know? Male Platypus’ are venomous
Give us a backhanded compliment… Keep up the good work
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do?

Most embarrassing moment? Anytime on a wedding dance floor

ALL TIME favorite song? August burns red – back burner
Turn ons? Perfect teeth
Turn offs? Poor hygiene

 

