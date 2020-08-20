FLOTD is Amy from Rolling Meadows
FLOTD is Amy from Rolling Meadows!
Occupation? Facilities management
Relationship status? Single AF
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Motionless in white, falling in reverse, written by wolves
Hobbies? Fostering men until they find their forever homes
Favorite position? All of them
Cocktails with a celebrity? Keanu Reeves
Favorite food? Anything weird and vegan
Favorite movie? What Dreams May Come
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Somewhere on the beach
Give us a backhanded compliment… “You guys don’t suck”
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Snort while I’m laughing
Most embarrassing moment? Ripping my tutu during a ballet recital
ALL TIME favorite song? Right now its “without me”
Turn ons? Communication, emotional availability, someone who is not wounded
Turn offs? Liars, cheaters, game players