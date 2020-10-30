FDOTD – Zoey

Name?
Zoey
Hometown?
Antioch
Breed?
Lab/Chow Mix
Favorite Activity?
Killing anything that moves in MY yard and taking walks.
Favorite trick to do?
Trick? haha, I’m the queen, only trick I pull is making my parents spoil me
Most embarrassing moment?
Nothing embarrasses me
Favorite person?
My mommy
Favorite food?
All food is my favorite but I do love peanut butter!!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Anything with a squeaker, then I destroy it!
Should dogs wear costumes?
Are you kidding me?
Favorite costume?
Please..
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m old… I don’t get in trouble
Favorite command to ignore?
I ignore them all unless there is a treat involved!
What do you like to hump the most?
Usually the grandkids
Sleep with humans?
Sometimes
Who’s a good dog?
MEEEEE!!
