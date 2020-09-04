FDOTD – Zipper

Name?
Zipper
Hometown?
Antioch
Breed?
Pitbull
Favorite Activity?
Eating all the snacks
Favorite trick to do?
Zoomies around the house
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
Barking at a real estate man on a billboard
Favorite person?
Mama
Favorite food?
Lunch meat
Favorite thing to chew on?
Knuckle bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Sure!
Sleep with humans?
Yes
