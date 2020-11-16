FDOTD – Wilson

Name?
Wilson
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
English Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Trying to catch birds
Favorite trick to do?
Speak!
Least favorite trick to do?
go lay down 😢
Most embarrassing moment?
1st time camping – found a bunch of yellow jackets within 5 minutes of getting there
Favorite person?
My Kids (the human ones)
Favorite food?
Whatever is for dinnet
Favorite thing to chew on?
The kids headphones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Of course
Favorite command to ignore?
Get down
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lassie – Wilson likes them older
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Wilson’s a Good Boy!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE