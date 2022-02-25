FDOTD – Willow

Name?
Willow
Hometown?
Mt. Pleasant WI
Breed?
Husky
Favorite Activity?
Biting peoples noses and squeeking her toy as loud as possible
Favorite trick to do?
Hide her poop inside somewhere
Least favorite trick to do?
Go poop outside
Most embarrassing moment?
Face planting while running
Favorite person?
Her dad of course.
Favorite food?
Anything were eating
Favorite thing to chew on?
Water bottles
Should dogs wear costumes?
YES
Favorite costume?
So far her rain jacket
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Behind the recliner
Favorite command to ignore?
Literally every command
Celebrity Dog Crush?
I dont think she has one yet
What do you like to hump the most?
She doesn’t lmfaoo
Sleep with humans?
Not yet! When shes big enough to jump on the bed and not potty in the bed then she will
Who’s a good dog?
Her of course!
Best Dog Movie?
All dogs go to heaven!