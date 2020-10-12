FDOTD – Sunny

Name?
Sunny
Hometown?
Crystal Lake
Breed?
Australian Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Chewing on everything I shouldn’t, making people smile, and playing with my little humans
Favorite trick to do?
High Five and Paw
Least favorite trick to do?
(When playing fetch) Drop…. you can’t have my toy without a fight!
Most embarrassing moment?
I’m a klutz… I trip over my own paws a lot. It’s a family trait…
Favorite person?
Dad, but I love everyone! Seriously… everyone!
Favorite food?
Anything bacon and peanut butter flavored
Favorite thing to chew on?
Anything I can get my mouth around
Should dogs wear costumes?
Of course, but only on Halloween (or my Instagram)
Favorite costume?
Dragon, but I was a quidditch mascot this Halloween on Instagram
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The living room carpet… it is green, I get confused sometimes!
Favorite command to ignore?
No, Stop, Don’t, Off, & Leave it
Celebrity Dog Crush?
No crushes yet, but my heroes are Maru and Doug the Pug.
What do you like to hump the most?
My moose pillow
Sleep with humans?
Only when I’m not getting kicked
Who’s a good dog?
Me! I am going to be an Emotional Support Dog when I grow up! I’m only 5 months old and training
