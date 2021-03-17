FDOTD – Stubz

Name?
Stubz
Hometown?
Cary
Breed?
Shari pei bassett hound
Favorite Activity?
Eating and going for walks
Favorite trick to do?
play dead
Least favorite trick to do?
jump up
Favorite person?
Her mom
Favorite food?
ice cream
Favorite thing to chew on?
bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
nooooooo
Favorite costume?
none
Favorite command to ignore?
stop that
Celebrity Dog Crush?
none
What do you like to hump the most?
female
Sleep with humans?
yes
Who’s a good dog?
stubz
Best Dog Movie?
pets
