FDOTD – Snips

Name?
Snips
Hometown?
Lowell
Breed?
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Favorite Activity?
Being cute
Favorite trick to do?
Sploot
Least favorite trick to do?
Go to bed
Most embarrassing moment?
Having an accident in my room
Favorite person?
My hooman Jeni
Favorite food?
Anything I can eat
Favorite thing to chew on?
Woodchips
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if I can be the Princess
Favorite costume?
Princess…duh
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the office
Favorite command to ignore?
Drop it
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Barf….he’s best boi!
What do you like to hump the most?
I’m a lady mister!!!
Sleep with humans?
Nope. They won’t let me
Who’s a good dog?
Me of course
Best Dog Movie?
Spaceballs….Barf is dreamy!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE